Nankhumwa says South remains DPP stronghold, invades Neno to solicit for Mutharika votes

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president responsible for Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, has said despite that there are many political parties contesting at forthcoming Tripartite Elections, the governing DPP will still carry the day owing to the fact that it still controls the region, under his jurisdiction, the most populous of the Malawi’s four political regions.

“I was in Mwanza yesterday (Wednesday ; I am here in Neno, today (Thursday). The kind of reception that I and my team have received in Mwanza and Neno shows that your support for President Arthur Peter Mutharika and DPP remains strong and that we are racing to a huge victory over our challengers.

“The President has sent me here to extend his deep appreciation for your love and support for the DPP since its inception. The people of Mwanza and Neno have overwhelming remained behind the party and its leadership, massively voting for us in every election. On behalf of the Head of State, President Mutharika, I give kudos to you,” the versatile young politician told hundreds of DPP supporters at Neno CDSS ground on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Nankhumwa said he has embarked on a massive election campaign trail in the region ahead of the polls where he will continue “reminding voters against gambling with Malawi’s future”.

On May 21, Malawians have an opportunity to vote for continued social and economic prosperity under President Mutharika and the DPP against political pettiness of opposition political parties, he said.

Nankhumwa emphatically told the cheering crowd that his overriding mission is to ensure that DPP parliamentary and ward councilor candidates in all the 54 constituencies emerge winners on May 21.

“DPP and President Mutharika are set to retain power on May 21 primarily because of the support of the people of Mwanza and Neno as well as the entire southern region. This region remains intact behind APM and DPP, according to research that my regional office conducted recently. So, victory is indeed already in our bag,” said Nankhumwa, who is also Local Government and Rural Development Minister in President Mutharika’s 20-member cabinet.

During his Neno tour, he first addressed a rally at Ligowe CDSS ground in Neno South constituency. There, he introduced to the ecstatic crowd the DPP shadow MP, Mary Khembo and two DPP ward councillor candidates. Khembo was accompanied by her husband and veteran politician, Clement Khembo.

The minister announced at Ligowe that it had pleased the President to appoint senior chief Mlauli of Neno as Health Services Commissioner owing to his hardworking spirit.

He said the President had instructed him to assure the people of Neno that government would ensure that the ‘dragging’ construction on the Mwanza-Neno road is expedited. He also pledged that government would seriously address the problem of shortage of teachers’ houses, classroom blocks, water and sanitation; provide soft loans to women and youths and improve maternity and health situation, among others.

His final rally at Neno Boma drew tens of hundreds of supporters. Nankhumwa told them he had brought a message of hope from President Mutharika to the people of Neno North constituency that the DPP government would accelerate its social and economic development endeavours in the district, including setting up new secondary schools in areas around the Boma, improving the road network and providing soft loans to women and youths.

He said, however, this would be easily possible if the people of Neno North voted for President Mutharika, Thoko Tembo (son to veteran broadcaster Benson Tembo) as MP, and two DPP ward councillors on May 21, 2019.

Nankhumwa was accompanied by DPP Regional Governor, Charles Mchacha and DPP National Director of Research and Training Mark Mike Botomani, among other high-profile party officials.

Mchacha told the people of Neno that they dare not vote for opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of Lazarus Chakwera owing to its atrocious past and called Saulos Chilima’s UTM a political movement of “thieves and drunkards”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :