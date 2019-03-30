MCP drags MBC, Macra to court for biased broadcasting, seeks injunction against hate programs

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has dragged the public broadcaster Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) for biased broadcasting as well as seeking an injunction against specific programs it airs with hate messages.
A summon obtained on Thursday at High Court of Malawi, Lilongwe district registry under civil cause 254, MCP is claiming various reliefs among them a declaration that the defendants to provide them inequitable treatment, that MBC conduct is unconscionable and amounts to breach of their fiduciary duties to the general public.
And that Macra as the first defendant is in breach of its constitutional mandate imposed under section 193(3) of the country’s constitution.
The summon, seen by Nyasa Times further demand a mandatory order compelling the defendant to provide equitable treatment to MCP and its political leaders in the same manner as the same is provided to the governing political party of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) or any other party groups whose objects are, tacitly and or expressly political in nature but favoring the ruling party.
The party, through Mvalo and Company legal practitioners wants a prohibitory order restraining MBC from producing, broadcasting and or publishing never again/sapita kawiri, Manifesto. Chindunji, Kauniuni and Malawi pa Chitukuko 2014-2019 programs.
The prohibitory order further targets other program or music whose object are to promote or undermine the interest of any political party or member of that political party.
MCP also seeks “a quashing order invalidating any decisions in respect of production, broadcasting or publication of programs, commentary or news items already made by the defendants whose object are to promote or undermine the interest of any political party or member of that political party.”
It further seeks an order for the defendants to issue a public apology and admission of wrong doing to Malawians generally and MCP in particular for the prejudice caused as a result of the breach of their constitutional and statutory duties and that the said apology and admission be carried by way of public notices in at least two newspapers with the widest national circulation and by way of news items, commentary and public advertisement bon all its platforms.
The defendants have been given 28 days to respond.
The defendants have been given 28 days to respond.

MBC and Macra management are yet to comment on the summons .
Why is MCP concrned? Chakwera recently said people don’t listen to MBC, and that MCP will change that if it gets elected. Why are they worried if people don’t listen to MBC.? In addition, MCP has been saying the people who committed crimes during MCP rule have gone to other parties. If people remaining in MCP are clean, why the bother?
Bravo! Take MEC to task too its responsible as well to ensure fairness in elections they should turn a blind eye like they dont on political violence.
DPP, MACRA & MBC ndi achule enieni with APM as the chief frog & the headless chicken. They say something & do the contrary! MBC anamanga ndi Kamuzu wa MCP so let all parties be given chances. DPP should not monopolize & politicize the institution as if it is their party entity. MEC should be held accountable for this behaviour by DPP, MACRA & MBC otherwise MEC is biased & toothless. This is nothing but rigging!
What is the point of bringing MBC to court? They are not going to change.Concentrate on your campaign and when you winChakwera or Saulos, then you will be able to change things.Good luck both of you!
Kuopa uku kkk
28 days its too much they could have given them 7 days
I don’t even know the programmes mentioned here coz it’s been long I listened to these stations because of the same reasons.
This is the MCP I know…
Always in denial, freedom of expression is a strange animal to them.
Always gagging news outlets.. This week alone they have tried to gag the Nation, Nyasatimes etc for running that Chakwera guard story…
Masiku kale ankangopha ma journo ngati nyerere.
It seems this Vampire spirit is still alive and well.
Kutha ma plan EMUSIPI. The things on MBC are injustices, crime, murder etc that were committed under your watch. Including yesterday, your fake accent and empty-headed former reverend called the DPP a corrupt government even when he knows it’s not all but a few individuals. He has spent the past 5 years uttering hate words against present day leaders. As the fake accent leader of the murderous party of death and darkness, he inherited from Zenasi Ungapake Tembo hands dripping with blood. Stop double standards.
Big up mcp phillip business anakwana kwambiri