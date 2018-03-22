Karonga South constituents tell MP Mtonga will not make it in 2019 polls

Constituents in Karonga South have told their Member of Parliament (MP) Reverend Malani Mtonga to forget about next year’s tripartite elections saying he will not get any vote.

Communities in his constituency have accused Mtonga of fraud and complacency in dealing with matters that affect them.

They have also accused him of “executive arrogance” despite them being his boss.

In most gatherings—especially funerals—constituents continually preach that Mtonga is a betrayer.

Mtonga belongs to the former ruling People’s Party (PP).

One of his campaign directors, Shehe Mkandawire, told Nyasa Times that he now regrets belonging to Mtonga’s camp.

“I’m sorry and ashamed of everything. He [Mtonga] has not done anything for us. It is therefore entirely wrong to vote for him next year,” said Mkandawire.

He has since been attacked as one of the Judas Iscariots over the weekend.

The communities have told Nyasa Times that since Mtonga was elected in 2014 he has not stayed in the constituency for more than two weeks which “angers” them.

Mtonga could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

But it is believed that Mtonga who won on the People’s Party (PP) ticket during the 2014 tripartite elections will be contesting on a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket next year.

