Castel donates to Sports Writers Association of Malawi towards AGM

Castel Malawi, on Wednesday donated K500, 000.00 to the Sports Writers Association of Malawi (SWAM) towards its elective Annual General Meeting scheduled for the end of this month in Blantyre.

SWAM is a grouping of sports journalists from different media institutions in Malawi and has membership from all corners of the country. At the forthcoming AGM, in addition to attending a writers’ workshop, members are expected to elect new leaders as the tenure of office for the current executive committee is coming to an end.

Speaking to journalists after the cheque presentation, Castel Malawi Senior Brands Manager (Alcoholics), Twikale Chirwa, said Castel Malawi felt duty bound to assist SWAM because a number of their products are attached different sporting disciplines.

“We see SWAM as our partners and this is a clear manifestation of that partnership. As a good corporate citizen, we would like to help government in developing sports in this country and this is one way that Castel Malawi can contribute to development of sports in Malawi,” said Chirwa.

SWAM Executive Member, Frank Kandu, who accompanied the association’s General Secretary Aston Gondwe at the function, said it was pleasing to see Castel Malawi becoming the first company to honour SWAM’s proposal for funding of the AGM.

“It is our hope that this wonderful gesture by Castel Malawi will open further doors for assistance towards our AGM. Our budget is 4.5 Million Kwacha. We are asking the corporate world to come to our aid because sport is like any other business and it takes a sports reporter to write about it while at the same time promoting different brands by different companies,” explained Kandu.

He assured sports journalists that he is confident that the elective AGM is going to take place early next month

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :