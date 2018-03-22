Chitipa District Council approves K847 million for 2019/19 financial year

Chitipa District Council has approved K847Million for 2019/19 financial year, a budget which is said will among other development projects, carter for the designing and construction of the first- ever bus depot and maintenance of drainage system at the boma.

Speaking Monday during a full council meeting, chairperson of the council, Maxwell Kayira said education, health and agriculture sectors would get lion’s shares out of the budget.

“If parliament approves our projected budget, education sector will get K240Million, K186Million will go to health sector while K49Million is meant for the agriculture sector,” said Kayira.

He said the council would intensify its revenue collection efforts to increase locally generated revenue for the council to smoothly implement its 2018/19 development plan.

‘‘Despite that our district borders with Zambia and Tanzania, a situation which we can take advantage of in boosting our revenue collection. We have for the past years failed to collect projected revenue, hence the need for the council to diversify its revenue base,” he said.

The chairperson added that in a bid to diversify the council’s revenue base, the council invested K85 million from 2017/18 District Development Fund (DDF) into the construction of a brick fence around its community ground and state-of-the-art council chamber which he said could be used by stakeholder on hire basis.

He said the under collection of revenue in the past years had affected implementation of a lot of planned activities.

Kayira said the council, during the 2017/18 financial year collected almost K41Million from the market fees and ground charges within a period of eight months against the projected K75Million

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :