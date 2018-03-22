Poly students in fight against cervical cancer

Polytechnic Students Union (PSU) in collaboration with FINESE Angels will hold a conference on 14 April, 2018 to discuss women’s Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH).

In an interview, PSU representative Modester Mtapaonga said the conference will focus on breast and cervical cancer, Menstruation problems and also Fibroids in a woman.

“The aim of the conference is to explore the root causes of problems associated with sexual reproductive health and find solutions on how they can avoid and reduce them,” said Mtapaonga.

She said they are coming up with the conference because many ladies on campus are passive when it comes to decision making on sex, consequently, they are the ones that fall victim in most cases.

“Early sex brings pregnancies that may lead to unsafe abortion and when one looks at this, you will find out that women are the ones who suffer more than men and their sexual reproductive health is affected (SRH),” explained Mtapaonga.

She further said women need to be aware of their health, especially students since they are the ones who will be working in different companies and organisations and this will help them to have more knowledge on how they can introduce cervical cancer policies.

Mtapaonga added that not all students are aware of SRH and many students have answered questions concerning SRH. This conference will give them an opportunity to find solutions to their questions.

“There is an increase in cases of breast cancer and many women are not aware of the causes and how they can be prevented. This conference will answer these kinds of questions,” Mtapaonga said.

She said they are focusing on women because the conference will also aim at bringing women in a comfortable environment so that they are able to discuss personal problems concerning their sexual and reproductive health that affects them.

“Women are very shy when it comes to SRH, so the conference will shed more light on the same to enable them participate actively,” said Mtapaonga.

According to the PSU representative, the conference will help reveal behaviour and exposures that have contributed to SRH problems among women and empower the same with information so they can tell the message to their friends and families

