A dark cloud has fallen on Malaw music industryz: Young Chilaga no more

A dark cloud has fallen on the music industry, following the death of veteran Musician Young Chilanga who passed on in the wee hours of Wednesday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

Announcing the death, on Wednesday, veteran gospel song bird Rudo Mkukupa Chakwera said until his death, Chilaga was the musicians Union of Malawi (Mum) treasure General.

“It is with Sadness that we inform all the music lovers in the country that one of the big Musician in the country, Young Chilaga has died, Until his Demise early this morning, he was the Treasurer General for Musicians Union of Malawi at a national level, we will greatly miss him and his contributions in the music industry” she said

According to Chakwera, Chilaga was also the leader of the well-known Black survivors Group which was formed in 1996 which was formed to promote traditional music in the country and assist to preserving local culture.

Musician Union of Malawi Vice President Favoured Martha described Chilaga’s Death as a big blow to the music industry saying he was a dedicated man, who was also an advisor to many upcoming artists in the country.

“I was really shocked with the news, Chilaga was a courageous Musician. Truth be told, Malawi has truly lost a Gallant Man in Music and he contributed immensely in shaping Musicians in the country” she said

Some musicians through different platforms including Facebook and Whatsapp have also described late Chilanga as a friendly and Cheerful person who will greatly be missed by many.

