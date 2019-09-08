Karonga stun Civil as Mlatho and Dwangwa share spoils

Civil Sporting FC started their northern region tour on a very bad note after suffering a shocking 1-0 defeat in the hands of Karonga United in a match played at the Karonga Stadium on Saturday 7th September 2019.

This was a huge disappointment to the Civil Servants and more especially their newly appointed assistant coach Elia Kananji who vowed to collect maximum point during the tour.

Former Mighty Be Forward Wanderers full back Peter Mselema was responsible for Civil’s demolition.

He scored the lone goal through a penalty kick.

With the win, Karonga has moved to position nine with 22 points from 17 games.

At the Kasungu Stadium, home aide Mlatho Mponela drew one all against visiting Dwangwa United.

However, Dwangwa remains at the bottom of the table while Mlatho are stuck on position 14 with13 points from 17 games.

Lilongwe based soldiers Kamuzu Barracks suffered a shocking 1-0 loss in an all soldiers affair against their bothers in arms Moyale Barracks.

Gaston Simkonda was the scorer of the only goal that earned Moyale valued three points to venture into the top eight.

They now have 24 points from 17 games.

Action will continue on Sunday with Civil taking on Savenda Chitipa United, Mzuni playing against third placed Kamuzu Barracks while Masters Security and Ntoowa will play against Dwangwa United and Ntopwa FC respectively.

