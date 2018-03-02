Karonga United engage Nthukwa Shaba as Technical Director

Former Kamuzu Barracks team manager, Francis Nthukwa Shaba, will now be Technical Director for Karonga United in the 2018 TNM Super League season.

Shaba was redeployed from Kamuzu Barracks to Chilumba Barracks in Karonga and Karonga United have taken advantage of his availability in the district to make use of his vast experience in managing Super League clubs.

Chairperson for Karonga United, Alufeyo Chipanga, confirmed the development, saying he is hopeful that Shaba’s input at the club will help the team to cement its presence in the country’s top flight league.

“He is not an ordinary person when it comes to football matters. He has vast experience. In Lilongwe he did not only manage Kamuzu Barracks but other clubs as well. We are therefore delighted to engage his services,” remarked Chipanga.

