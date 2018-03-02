Rich Mind firm equips over 300 budding entrepreneurs in Malawi

In a bid to promote the spirit of self-reliance among Malawians, a newly established local company, Rich Mind has trained over 300 people in Lilongwe on how to venture into businesses with a small capital.

Speaking during the training at their offices in Area 47, founder and president of Rich Mind, Otis Bushiri said Malawians should embrace entrepreneurship and contribute to the development of the country and at the same time people should not fear taking risks.

“Running your own business means to wear all different types of hats. Whether it’s your marketing hat, your sales hat, or your general people skills hat” and on the other side of operations, your also need to know how to run a balanced account and continue to grow your wealth,” he said

Bushiri added that organized with an intention of helping people to develop critical skills on financial aspects of business.

He further said that country’s population mainly dominated by young people has hit an alarming rate as such there is need for redress.

“I may not know all, but I believe I possess some knowledge and experience in the business landscape that I feel my fellow Malawians can learn and get inspired from”, he said.

He underscores that the only way to achieving the vice is by imparting knowledge to young people precisely those in remote areas on how to be self-reliant.

The newly established firm will commence a business training course with an intention of nurturing skills of budding entrepreneurs.

Among other things, Bushiri disclosed plans to give loans to individuals who are willing to start business and also boost already existing business with knowledge and skills acquired during their study period.

