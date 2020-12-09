Karonga Utd hoping to get sponsors with good performance

After beating champions Nyasa Big Bullets last Saturday, Karonga United Football Club hopes to attract the corporate world to partner with the club in sponsorship deal.

Chairperson for the club, Mathews Tulombolombo, says companies like to associate themselves with successful entities and Karonga United is one such club ready to display beautiful football and register important wins.

“I said that the soccer fraternity should expect surprises this season. You have seen how the boys performed in the first game. We now have youthful quality players.

“We intend to raise the profile of these young players. Results that we shall be getting will make the Karonga United brand very attractive. I am very hopeful that we will get partners that way because every company would want to associate with a successful brand,” explained Tulombolombo.

At the moment, Karonga United is now on position 3 with 4 points from 2 games.

