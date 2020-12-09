Karonga Utd hoping to get sponsors with good performance

December 9, 2020 Phillip Pasula-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

After beating champions Nyasa Big Bullets  last Saturday, Karonga United Football Club hopes to attract the corporate world to partner with the club in sponsorship deal.

Karonga United

Chairperson for the club, Mathews Tulombolombo, says companies like to associate themselves with successful entities and Karonga United is one such club ready to display beautiful football and register important wins.

“I said that the soccer fraternity should expect surprises this season. You have seen how the boys performed in the first game. We now have youthful quality players.

“We intend to raise the profile of these young players. Results that we shall be getting will make the Karonga United brand very attractive. I am very hopeful that we will get partners that way because every company would want to associate with a successful brand,” explained Tulombolombo.

At the moment, Karonga United is now on position 3 with 4 points from 2 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Kasambara appeal case documents go missing: Case adjourned until after 28 days for lawyers to resolves issues

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that the appeal case for  former minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ralph Kasambara,...

Close