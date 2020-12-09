Private sector raises K415m for Malawi  secondary education at Sanjika presidential dinner

At least K415 million was raised for the improvement of secondary education in the country during presidential engagement with the private sector on Monday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre.

Companies present during the dinner event included Press Trust which pledged K300 million, Globe Internet Limited which committed K24 million as well as Raiply Malawi which also pledged K20 million.

Speaking earlier, President Lazarus Chakwera said time has come for people to go beyond saying things and acting to show the results.

Chakwera then urged the private sector to wholeheartedly support secondary education, saying the gesture would bring the light side out of the darkness secondary school students were facing.

“If we make secondary school sector the best, then the product will also be the best,” said the country’s Head of State.

“We must learn to practice a discipline that will make others happy because by doing this, then we are actually doing ourselves a favour as we are building a greater nation,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the private sector, Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry President, James Chimwaza said the sector has deep interest in education as it believes that vibrant education is vital to human capital.

Chimwaza, however, advised government to provide incentives such as tax wavers, for companies that will be part of the initiative.

“Government should also provide incentives to the private sector by reducing tax on some goods and services.

“This will go a long way in enhancing the companies’ corporate social responsibility. Otherwise, we are ready to be an active government partner in developing the country,” said Chimwaza.

Government intends to construct 34 high quality secondary centres of excellence in each education district that will be triple-streamed and compete with Kamuzu Academy, according to the Minister of Education, Agness Nyalonje.

She explained that the schools will cost K100 billion to construct and help the country to move away from the perception that having a library, science laboratory and qualified teachers is a luxury.

In a few years to come, Nyalonje said would love to see all secondary school learners, including those from Community Day Secondary Schools pursuing science-related courses as they will have the opportunity to use a laboratory during their secondary school days.

Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) president, Kwanele Ngwenya concurred with Chimwaza, saying: “In decades to come, we should not only be known for making profits but also for our contribution in the secondary education sector.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares