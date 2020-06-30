Kasambala demands Malawi ‘economic justice’: ACB stops concealment of proceeds of crime
The former minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ralph Kasambara has advised the Lazarus Chakwera government to act, swiftly, against everyone who looted public money during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime.
Writing on his Facebook account on Monday afternoon, Kasambala said since Malawi has a new Minister of Finance, Minister of Homeland Security and Attorney General in office, it is time government started dealing with issues of economic justice.
He pointed out that, for starters, “we know that looters are keeping hoards of money in their homes and farms,” as such he suggested government should change the K2, 000 banknote as soon as possible.
“The banks should only be allowed 30 days within which customers should come to deposit that note. Thereafter, it becomes useless. In so doing so, many looters will have useless papers in their homes,” he said.
Kasambala has further suggested that there is need for lifestyle audit of all parastatal and senior government officers, including presidential aides, and former ministers.
“Finally, we should also vet senior employees to see if they have requisite qualifications for the post they got in the last 6 years.
“Also vet if their engagement went through due process. If not they ought to go in the same manner they came in,” he said.
Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has launched a probe into government payments made from June 1 to date and also moved in to vet change of ownership transactions for vehicles as well as houses, among other assets.
ACB director general Reyneck Matemba said the bureau had taken the measures as part of corruption prevention following a tip off that some individuals were changing ownership of some assets in the wake of change in government.
The ACB has also specifically restricted and requested documents related to the sale of land in Chigumula, Blantyre, belonging to government through Blantyre District Council to one Nolvahiwa Phiri. This plot is linked to former minister Ben Nkasala Malunga Phiri.
The transaction is said to have taken place days before the court-ordered June 23 fresh presidential election.
What about your bail , Paja amati wakuba amakagwira wakuba mzake eti…….?
Mafia weniweni uyu graduated from Zomba Maximum no wonder amafuna kupha budget director. zitchito zake zokuda. move away man of God you berezebulu with your poisons ideas.
paja nayenso ali ndi mlandu kkkkk
This pig should be locked in jail! He has no moral authority to comment on our welfare.
I strongly support Kasambar`s suggestions. The new (second) wife to a very prominent DPP outgoing minister, in her frustrated state of mind wrote on her whatsapp group expressing total disgust at how so many of the beneficiaries of her husband’s inexhaustible loot (riches and money in forbidden abundance), appear to have changed loyalty to her family so quickly.The next day she posted another message, this time boasting that she and her husband have such an abundance of wealth that will ccontinue to support her lavish lifestyle for the rest of her life on this planet. She is clearly boasting of… Read more »
To be honest this country has had thieves, crooks in high places and economic saboteurs for a long time. During Kamuzu’s era there were but a few. But they were there. Most people are pointing fingers at the corrupt politicians in the just defeated DPP led government. We need to go deeper. Clearly there has been an exponential growth of corruption since the change to multi party democracy in 1994. All the regimes since 1994 have had many corrupt and thieving politicians. The ACB should be empowered and adequately resourced to investigate and bring to book all corrupt and thieving… Read more »
REALLY? Didn’t Kasambara steal public money to the point of shooting Mphiyo? Please, Nyasa Times, spare us from this idiot. Kasambara is mbala Number 2 after Joyce Banda.
The government should also review those who got their bail suspiciously. If a cabinet minister connives to shoot people they should be jailed without parole