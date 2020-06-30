Msiska turns down Justice minister role as it would appear ‘rewarding’

June 30, 2020 Mike Fiko –Nyasa Times 30 Comments

Malawi’s prominent lawyer Mordecai Msiska, Senior Counsel (SC) has turned down a ministerial post in President Lazarus Chakwera’s Cabinet as he claimed it would appear as a reward having successfully represented Chakwera in the case that Constitutional Court threw out the results of the May 2019 election which electoral commission initially declared former president Peter Mutharika winner.

Modecai Msisha SC: Thanks, but no thanks

Msiska— was Chakwera’s lead lawyer in the presidential election nullification case that gifted him the presidency— and the President appointed him on Monday to be Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, succeeding Mutharika appointee Bright Msaka.

But Msiska has said he communicated the decision to the appointing authority appreciation for being considered for the post, though he would not be taking the offer.

The respect lawyer said he does not consider it appropriate to take the post.

“It would appear as if I am being rewarded in my role in the elections case,” said Msiska.

Msiska said he has other commitments to do with his law firm and is convinced that there are many other lawyers who could take up the post.

“I advised that I could not take up the appointment for personal reasons; just a matter of certain preferences and obligations that I have,” he said on Tuesday.

Msiska said he has obligations with members of his staff at the legal firm he owns.

“I could not walk away from these obligations,” he said.

“Having been lead counsel in the elections case and my getting on to the administration particularly Minister of Justice will unduly affect the process that the governmental systems have to address,” said Msiska.

However, private practice lawyer Dr Chikosa Silungwe, a Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s ally and lead lawyer in the same case, is the new Attorney General, replacing Kalekeni Kaphale who the courts chided for being partisan, especially in his handling of the presidential election nullification case.

Commentators say Msiska’s reasons for turning down the Cabinet appointment make sense.

They argue that appearances in law are very important and it’s very noble for Msiska to behave in this way, saying it speaks volume of his character and integrity.

President Chakwera said he made the appointments in consultation with  Vice-President Chilima, who is also he line Minister for the National Planning Commission—a powerful new government agency that overseas not just implementation of long-term vision and strategy, but is also responsible for formulation of the country’s flagship projects and programmes for implementation.

Chakwera  said his Cabinet will have not more than 30 people, of which 40 percent will be women

Angoni
Guest
Angoni

I would have thought that the appointing authority would have had a word with him before going public with his appointment…what happened following this process. By the way the nullification of the election did not gift Chakwera the presidency as the writer puts it. Ma journalist apa Malawi kusadziwa chizungu…ine manyazi ndithu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tonse
Guest
Tonse

Consult first, it’s embarrassing munthu kukana post after public announcement. Let’s engage.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
darlington
Guest
darlington

gogo winananso ameneyo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
G Zali
Guest
G Zali

This is embarrassing when people turn down such positions. My president please consult your targets before hand and know their stand. Sionse osusuka ndi mipandoyi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Wikleaks
Guest
Wikleaks

We told you that running government is not for kids. It only shows Chakwera never consulted and has been shamed. Wait and see more blanders.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

In a class of his own! That’s all I can say about this native son.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kwacha
Guest
Kwacha

Proud to say Mordecai is a friend. It is no surprise to me for in 1994 in the UDF Aford alliance Mordecai could have been appointed as Minister. But he chose not to accept any position then too

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Piper
Guest
Piper

Men of principle. Sad only a few remain. We will get there in the end. Building together.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Minister without Portifolio
Guest
Minister without Portifolio

I am shocked to learn that Malawi does have ‘integrity’. …..i have started counting……

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
ZandileK
Guest
ZandileK

1• Chifundo Kachale 2• Mordecai Msiska 3•

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nambuma Girl
Guest
Nambuma Girl

It makes sense. That’s what it means to be a man of integrity. I salute you Hon. Mordecai Msiska (SC). My question is; if it were Jane Ansah?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
