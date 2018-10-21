Kasungu district health staff protest against police brutality

Kasungu health workers on Saturday marched to the district council offices to protest against police brutality in the district after the district nursing officer was assaulted by police.

The nursing officer, Beatrice Kalua, was assaulted at the police station after her sons were arrested and brutally assaulted leading to one of the sons going unconscious in a police cell.

According to Kalua, she went to the police station to see her sons but heard loud cries coming from a room at the police station and identified the voice as of the sons.

“I forced myself to get into the building after the loud cries but the police officers sholved me out and assaulted me,” she said.

She said the son who was unconscious is now responding well to medication after the brutal assault.

The health workers have told the district commissioner to ensure that the police officers who assaulted Kalua and her son, 22 year-old Isaac Nyirenda be transferred within seven days.

Nurses and Midwifery Organisation of Malawi spokesperson Prince Henderson said the organization is deeply disturbed with the reports of the police brutality over a senior nursing officer in Kasungu.

Henderson said Kalua deserves respect as a senior nursing officer, saying the law enforcers could have handled the situation without manhandling her.

