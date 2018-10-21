Mulli blasts Chilima, politicises Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural festival

October 21, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural festival on Sunday turned into a political platform  as the chairman of the cultural grouping Leston Mulli went to town, castigating  State vice-president Saulos Chilima and his United Transformation Movement (UTM) officials while telling people to vote for President Peter Mutharika in the 2019 polls.

Mulhakho wa Alhomwe Chairperson, Leston Mulli, welcomes President Muthartika at Chonde for the cultural festival

Mulli speaking at the festival

Mulli described the UTM as full of  thieves and described Chilima as a liar.

“He (Chilima) says he would create one million jobs once voted into power,  that is a lie. The government employs 250 people only, where can he get the other jobs,” said Mulli.

He claimed Mutharika is already creating a  conducive environment to woo more investors who would in turn create more jobs, saying the President  is doing it in a systematic way.

“This is why the President is bringing in more power on the grid so that more investors come. When they come, we have the foreign direct investment and this will create more jobs,” he said.

He then asked all the Lhomwes to vote for Mutharika during the forthcoming elections.

“As your chairman, I urge you all to vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika,” he said.

Ironically, Mulli obtained a court injunction stopping Chilima and UTM officials from mentioning him during their rallies.

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa had all praises for Mutharika, saying he has developed the country beyond recognition.

He said God will crash all the opposition at the ballot box on behalf of Mutharika during the polls.

Ngolongoliwe described Mutharika as a rare breed of leaders, saying he is the only future for the country.

Nduzayani
Guest
Nduzayani

Iwe Mulii usayese a Malawi ndi opusa ai.Zonse ukupangazo anthu akuona kukangana kuti mine 270billion mudawane pomwe anthu kuvutika ku Malawi kuno.
.Tionana pa mavoti ndithu usathe mau ai

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kanyimbi
Guest
Kanyimbi

Paja amati munthu akamafa amayambirira ndikugontha nkutu samamva ngakhale anzake amulangize kuti kutsogolo akupitako bridge yakokoloka samabwerera ai ndiye DPP & Mulakho uwu wagontha mpakana mphunonso sidzikumva pfungo la Chilimali.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

Our President and leader of DPP, Peter Mutharika, categorically vocalised against politics of castigation and character assassination of any sort and encouraged DPP leaders to focus on to focus on issue-based politics especially on public platforms. MEC was even more vocal against chiefs practicing partisan politics. This is against the constitution and infringes on the rights of the subjects. Today, we have both Mulli and Paramount Chief Ngongoliwa taking the opposite stance in the presence of our president. That is a sign of disrespect to a head of state. Or should we assume that Peter Mutharika is a lame duck… Read more »

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
SITTING ON A MIRACLE / BREAK THROUGH
Guest
SITTING ON A MIRACLE / BREAK THROUGH

BROTHER MULLI YOU ARE TAKING US LHOMWES FOR
GRANTED !!!

JUST WAIT YOU WILL SEE WHAT JOHN TEMBO JNR SAW AT THE BALLOT NEXT YEAR !!!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Gembe
Guest
Gembe

Uzeleza pera mbuzi zekhazekha apa

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Tribal politics in 2018, all this while this useless president sat smiling and winking at the half naked dancing girls.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

