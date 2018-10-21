Mulli blasts Chilima, politicises Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural festival

Mulhako wa Alhomwe cultural festival on Sunday turned into a political platform as the chairman of the cultural grouping Leston Mulli went to town, castigating State vice-president Saulos Chilima and his United Transformation Movement (UTM) officials while telling people to vote for President Peter Mutharika in the 2019 polls.

Mulli described the UTM as full of thieves and described Chilima as a liar.

“He (Chilima) says he would create one million jobs once voted into power, that is a lie. The government employs 250 people only, where can he get the other jobs,” said Mulli.

He claimed Mutharika is already creating a conducive environment to woo more investors who would in turn create more jobs, saying the President is doing it in a systematic way.

“This is why the President is bringing in more power on the grid so that more investors come. When they come, we have the foreign direct investment and this will create more jobs,” he said.

He then asked all the Lhomwes to vote for Mutharika during the forthcoming elections.

“As your chairman, I urge you all to vote for Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika,” he said.

Ironically, Mulli obtained a court injunction stopping Chilima and UTM officials from mentioning him during their rallies.

Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa had all praises for Mutharika, saying he has developed the country beyond recognition.

He said God will crash all the opposition at the ballot box on behalf of Mutharika during the polls.

Ngolongoliwe described Mutharika as a rare breed of leaders, saying he is the only future for the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :