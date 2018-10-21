Nyasa Bullets very close to winning Malawi TNM Super League title

Two goals for Nyasa Big Bullets were enough for the People’s Team to silence Dwangwa United and open a five point gap against second placed Silver Strikers who drew 0-0 against Moyale Barracks.

Bullets who scored through Chimango Kayira and Chiukepo Msowoya have 55 points from 23 games, while the bankers have 51 points from 26 games.

The Nomads come third with 45 points from 22 games and they are expected to resume League games this coming weekend after being involved with Cup games and national team engagements as they contributed a bulk of players to the Flames.

Back to Sunday’s game involving Bullets and Dwangwa, the game kicked off on a slow pace as both sides lacked creativity and composure infront of the goal.

Bullets headed by their new tactician, Callisto Pasuwa started with Ernest Kankhobwe in goals, as in defence prefered Pilirani Zonda, John Lanjesi, Sankhani Mkandawire and Emmanuel Zoya.

On the midfield, Pasuwa opted for Chimango Kayira who partnered Henry Kabichi.

Mike Mkwate also started on the middle of the park,while Macfarren Ngwira and Ernest Petro operated from the wings.

Upfront, Pasuwa featured a lone striker in Chiukepo Msowoya.

Missing on the bench was vastly experienced midfielder Fischer Kondowe.

The visitors, who had a fruitful weekend in Nchalo the previous day after collecting maximum points started with Charles Thom in goals.

Their defence which was shaken had Gilbert Mnkhokwe ,Mathews Zaulombo Ganizani James and Enock Likoswe.

Dwangwa’s midfield was comprised of Ben Manyozo ,Edward Dakalira ,Wacheta Mwenefumbo,as Eric Kaonga and Patrick Macheso were left with the mantle to supply crosses to Hassan Upindi.

