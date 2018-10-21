Chilima arrives back in Malawi from UK, drops trademark proverbs on corruption

Vice-President SaulosChilima who was on a week long holiday in the United Kingdom (UK) arrived back in Malawi on Sunday and was received by huge crowd of supporters in the capital, Lilongwe.

Aboard a Kenya Airways commercial flight, Chilima was welcomed at Kamuzu International Airport by scores of United Transformation Movement (UTM) supporters which included its Secretary General Patricia Kaliati.

Chilima was forced to address supporters outside the airport and thanked them for their support and assured them that he will articulate UTM policies when he embarks on a national tour addressing rallies in the country soon.

He punctuated his address by his trademark proverbs mostly hinting at the massive corrupt deals in government.

“We will explain these issues in detail soon,” he told the cheering supporters.

Chilima was in the United Kingdom (UK) on holiday where he travelled on Sunday.

A special assistant to the Vice-President on economic affairs Milward Tobias, confirmed that Chilima did not use tax payers money on his trip in which he had a delegation of five people.

The Vice-President took advantage of his one week self-funded holiday to seek international credibility and London is an important platform where he had time engaging some distinctly English and internationally highbrow institutions.

He among other things addressed the Royal Institute of International Affairs at Chatham House in London which analyses and promotes understanding of international issues affairs and has hosted many world leaders including Malawian President Peter Mutharika, his predecessors Joyce Banda and the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

Chilima also met British peers and Scotland Malawi Partnership group at House of Lords in London.

Former First Minister Jack McConnell hailed Chilima for what he described as a strong analysis of development in Malawi during their meeting.

McConnell, who is life peer in Britain’s House of Lords, tweeted: “Very strong analysis of current developments in Malawi from VP Chilima in London today”.

Chilima was also featured on BBC’s flagship interview program HardTalk which generated interest to Malawians and dominated debate on how he handled it.

The Vice-President broke ranks with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on June 6 this year and declared he will challenge President Peter Mutharika in the presidential race in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :