Toyota Malawi injects K7.3m into first-ever professional golf tour 

Car dealers Toyota Malawi donated $10,000 (K7.3 million) to Professional Golf Association of Malawi (PGAMW) to help it prepare for the Warm Heart Professional Golf Tour which has been scheduled for November 22 to 25 this year at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Toyota Malawi Dealership Manager, Duncan Mabona said they are pleased to be associated with this first-ever professional golf tournament and hopes Malawi will host it successfully.

Mabona said the company will be visible at the tournament to add glamour to it by placing billboards of their products and services.

PGAMW president Patridge Shycal applauded Toyota Malawi for the donation, saying it will indeed help them to prepare for the tournament well.

“We are expecting more than 80 golfers from Africa such as Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Botswana and others. So we will need more resources to host them satisfactorily,” he said.

Shycal said for many years, Malawian golfers have been playing as amateurs and that status forbid them from receiving cash prizes.

“They were just receiving material prizes like golf-related equipment, television sets, microwaves, trophies and other prizes. But we want golfers to earn their salaries from playing golf as it is done in other countries,” he said.

Shycal said the forthcoming tour is one of the two international tours the association pledges to be hosting annually apart from the local tournaments.

He added that the association has received overwhelming support from other countries with help of chairman for the Africa Professional Tour Eddie Isamkia, who is expected to come during the tour.

Shycal said that they were in talks with other PGAs from Zambia and Zimbabwe for possible international tournaments.

Some of the sponsors for the Tour includes TNN, Airtel, FDH Bank and others.

According to a communique from PGAMW, the tournament is being organised in partnership with Umodzi Park & Resorts, home to the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) and the only 5-star hotel in Malawi – The President Walmont Hotel managed by Peermont.

Umodzi Park will be providing a range of support to the event, from the hospitality, airport transfers and event transfers. Umodzi Park’s support is worth which is $15,000.

Peermont are also adding a prize for the tournament winner – a luxury and fun filled weekend at Emperor’s Palace Hotel in Johannesburg.

“Since this is part of a new era of international golf in Malawi, the Department of Tourism in the Ministry of Trade, Trade and Tourism has commended the PGA Malawi for the initiative, as it will enhance the profile of Lilongwe and the country in general as an events and tourism destination.

“Furthermore, the department has approved PGA Malawi to use the Malawi Tourism logo and the link to official Malawi Tourism website www.visitmalawi.mw as this is in line with the Strategic Tourism Marketing Framework and the Domestic Tourism Marketing Strategy, which the Ministry is encouraging to develop and promote events to support the growth of both local and international tourism,” the communique said.

PGAMW says due to an overwhelming demand from golfers in the region, the committee has setup a quota of 10 Players’ maximum per country to control the number of golfers not to exceed a field of 80 players in total that Lilongwe Golf Club can accommodate a day.

They target to raise US$50000 as total prize fund of 15 percent goes to the winner and the balance to be shared Amongst the top 30 players.

