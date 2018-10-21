Catholic school Chaminade shinning with sole highest scorer at MSCE

Chaminade Secondary School in Karonga – managed by the Catholic Church – has produced the sole highest scorer during the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) who has hit seven points, the only student getting such points across the country.

The headmaster of the school Island Mtambo said the student Davie Ng’oma did not sit for the MSCE as an external candidate as has been reported in various social media platforms.

“He sat as an internal candidate, he was our candidate here, we are happy that he is the highest scorer of the points the whole country,” said Mtambo.

He described the 17-year-old Ng’oma as a hard worker who deserved good grades but said the teachers thought him and two other students who score six points each.

“Although we are happy thathe is the highest scorer the whole country, we are disappointed that we have not produced six point scorers during the academic. We thought we could produce three of them,” he said.

He said last year, the government run boys secondary school produced six boys with six points each.

He asked examination managers, Malawi Examination Board to seal examination leakages, saying this spoils the exam system as other innocent people are punished as well.

This year, over 2500 students got nil in Mathematics, over 200 got nil in sciences as well as many got nil in agriculture.

The Catholic Church—through the Catholic Education Commission in Malawi (Cecom) which is an arm of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM)—oversees provision of education in 1 538 Catholic primary schools, 14 national Catholic secondary schools, 127 Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSS), more than seven technical colleges, two teacher training colleges (TTC) and two universities.

Their 14 national secondary schools have been leaders in sending hundreds to the country’s public universities.

