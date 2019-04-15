Katoto grabs FDH sponsored Mzuzu Mayors Trophy

Katoto primary schools reigned supreme when they won the FDH bank sponsored Mzuzu Mayor’s Trophy in both netball and football categories at the weekend.

In the netball finals Katoto easily saw off Kaviwale primary school with 15 baskets against 8 and in football Katoto edged St Peters Primary school 1-0 to claim a double of the Mayor’s trophy.

FDH Bank sponsored the Mzuzu Mayor’s trophy to the tune of K6 million. The bank also sponsored similar trophies in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Zomba at K10.8 million each.

For winning the football trophy, Katoto received a trophy, K200,000 cash, a full football uniform comprising of jerseys, shorts, boots and socks while St Peters as loosing finalists got K150,000 cash, full uniform comprising of jerseys, shorts, boots and socks.

In the netball category, Katoto primary school as winners got a trophy, K200,000 cash, a full uniform comprising of tops, skirts, Banamba and snickers while Kaviwale primary school as runners up got K150,000 cash, full kit comprising of tops, skirts, Banamba and snickers.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at Mzuzu Stadium, FDH Bank Head of Government and International Organisations Mary Nkando Jussab said the bank is impressed with the organization of the Mzuzu Mayor’s Trophy which has built a positive spirit in the community.

“When FDH Bank committed itself to sponsor this tournament we saw more than just the opportunity to entertain the community of Mzuzu. We saw the opportunity to build up the children. Through this investment of MWK6million, we are planting a seed in the heart of Mzuzu’s youth.

“This seed is one which will grow into fruits of dedication, teamwork, endurance, health, commitment and fitness. Growth is a central theme at FDH, and we are ready to continue to water the seeds we have planted in these children. Physical activity is an important aspect of youth development that we are able to promote through the Mayors trophy tournament,” said Nkando-Jussab.

Chief Executive Officer for Mzuzu City Council Mccloud Kadam’manja said the Council is happy to have a partner like FDH Bank which invests in the development of Mzuzu City Council in a number of ways.

“The Council through its department of Parks, Leisure and the Environment will continue to devise ways of ensuring youth realize their potential in sports but for this to be realized, we need partners like FDH Bank,” said Kadam’manja.

He suggested to the bank to hold a national competition of all the winners of the Mayor’s trophies in all the four cities to harness talent the kids and expose talent.

FDH Bank has pumped more than K30 million in sponsoring the Mayors trophies in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.

