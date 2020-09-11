Kazako says Malawi has a listening govt now as Tonse gazettes Access to Information Act

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has said Malawi has a government that listen to the people and a prudent leader who will always adhere to the people’s needs, as the three-month old Tonse Alliance administration has finally gazetted the date for commencement of Access to Information (ATI) Act.

Kazako, who is the government spokesperson, said in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times on Friday soon after government announced to have gazetted into law the much awaited Access to Information , a piece of legislation that allows the people to know what is going on in government and the public sector.

Kazako said has appointed September 30 2020 as the day the Act will become operational.

“The new Malawi government under the Chakwera – Chilima administration operating on a Tonse philosophy places emphasis on an open-door policy, which is hinged on inclusivity and servant leadership.

“This means, therefore, that everything will be done with transparency and in tanderm with the needs of the people,” Kazako told Nyasa Times.

The information minister, himself a communications and information expert having worked in the media for almost all his life, said the new Tonse Alliance government strives to thrive on serving the interest of the people Malawi.

“Dr. Chakwera and Dr. Chilima took oaths of allegiance to serve the people of Malawi with commitment and diligence and to protect the country’s sovereignty and to uphold the rule of law and in that vein the people of Malawi have the right to know what is going on in the country.

“The only way for people to know how things are going in the country especially in government and the public sector is for people to have an access to information,” said Kazako.

Meanwhile, Misa Malawi has applauded government for operationalising the Act which will enable Malawians to seek, receive and impart information with legal backing and ease.

In a statement signed by Misa Malawi chairperson Teresa Temweka Ndanga, the body said the gazetting of the commencement date cements the positive strides made in the past 17 years when MISA Malawi together with other stakeholders initiated advocacy work for the enactment of the ATI law. “Misa Malawi hopes implementation of the ATI Act will guarantee access to relevant public information and help build public trust in government operations. It entrenches the key values of transparency and accountability, which are pillars of good governance,” reads the statement in part. However, Misa Malawi has reiterated its call to government to allocate enough resources to the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to effectively enable it carry out its oversight role.

