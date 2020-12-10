Kazako says MBC resisting change: Malawi taxpayer-funded broadcaster should not be used as propaganda tool

Minister of Information and Malawi government spokesperson Gospel Kazako says President Lazarus Chakwera is not impressed with the slow pace at taxpayer-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

The straight talking Kazako said this on Wednesday when he met members of staff of the MBC at Golden Peackock in Blantyre.

Kazako said MBC is resisting to change.

He said some changes in positions at MBC are not aimed at persecuting or victimising some individuals.

The former broadcaster at MBC, Kazako also said Chakwera and his government are not happy that MBC continues to cover Tonse Alliance a lot at the expense of opposition parties.

According to Kazako, MBC has just replaced DPP with Tonse.

“The Tonse Alliance government has learnt a lot from the past. We don’t want MBC to continue to be used as a propaganda tool,” said Kazako.

He has gone further to tell MBC staff to forget about politics.

Kazako has also questioned why most news items on MBC are about cabinet ministers and reduced to a presidential diary bulletin.

On changes in positions , Kazako has urged the people who have been promoted not punish or ridicule others.

The minister said there was need to change faces at MBC and bring in new programmes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares