Kazako says MBC resisting change: Malawi taxpayer-funded broadcaster should not be used as propaganda tool
Minister of Information and Malawi government spokesperson Gospel Kazako says President Lazarus Chakwera is not impressed with the slow pace at taxpayer-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).
The straight talking Kazako said this on Wednesday when he met members of staff of the MBC at Golden Peackock in Blantyre.
Kazako said MBC is resisting to change.
He said some changes in positions at MBC are not aimed at persecuting or victimising some individuals.
The former broadcaster at MBC, Kazako also said Chakwera and his government are not happy that MBC continues to cover Tonse Alliance a lot at the expense of opposition parties.
According to Kazako, MBC has just replaced DPP with Tonse.
“The Tonse Alliance government has learnt a lot from the past. We don’t want MBC to continue to be used as a propaganda tool,” said Kazako.
He has gone further to tell MBC staff to forget about politics.
Kazako has also questioned why most news items on MBC are about cabinet ministers and reduced to a presidential diary bulletin.
On changes in positions , Kazako has urged the people who have been promoted not punish or ridicule others.
The minister said there was need to change faces at MBC and bring in new programmes.
The minister is giving advice to MBC when his own media house is practicing the same.
Some of us do not listen to MBC because it was spoiled during the last 26 years. If MBC continues doing the same bad things people would now start insulting the MCP led government. MCP has learnt a bitter lesson for being in opposition for 26 years. The party was lucky to have survived. Kenneth Kaunda’s party UNIP is almost dead. Very like DPP will die a natural death in a few years. So MBC must not tarnish MCP or the Tonse government. Kadzako do you know that most of the cadets are still there? Those people are relatives of… Read more »
Trump won because people did not want Hillary Clinton..chakwera won because people did not want mutharika. So people are tired with the traditional usual politics and politicians..by making news and programs 70% airtime to the ruling party..it slowly makes it boring and hated and creates a dislike and an appetite for the alternative I.e opposition. Zodiak radio make a fortune from providing the alternative.. same as al Jazeera cashes on the same item. Balanced news and coverage is what grows a media and make it self sustaining financially. So when you cover for example a news article about govt building… Read more »
You want MBC to change. Just do one thing. Change the laws so that neither the president not any minister should appoint positions or have any control on MBC.. you don’t expect any sensible journalist to criticize or sideline a government that has powers to fire him/her or silence him/her.
apart from kamuzu! ena ose anangolowa kuyamba kugawa zindalama anthu kuyamba kulemera ngati angowedza cuma.
satanic money.
kuyamba kusiya kugwola ncita nkuyamba uhule. and now most of them are walking around look the
PENGUINS.
This is a decoy. Even his very Zodiak runs with MCP propaganda and that’s how he got the ministerial position. These folks dont have to lie to us. They are the ones resisting change. Kanamizeni ana with your stories.
Thank you for this minister but if we want to have a genuine reformed MBC we need review the MBC first. All the employees will always be conscious of you as politicians. They know that immediately you are in the wrong and they speak out you will use clauses to fire them. Secondly honorable why take the chaff from main office to regional offices? What you have done by transfering the chaff to other duty stations means you are abaiting mediocrity and that you are keeping them to go back at some point and do worse.Why not fire them ?… Read more »
Mr minister don’t cheat Malawians that MBC is resisting change. Who at MBC is so powerful to set aside your or macra directives? Don’t tell its the innocent engineer Gumeni, the ag director general! Just use MBC the way the former ruling parties have used it nthawi yanu ikazakwana kuzabwera ena and will do the same, sizonamiziranazo kuti so and so is resisting change. Who at Zodiac Mr minister can say fweefwee at u? Kubalalika uka uku basi nenani zina. Kuendetsa boma sichibwana panopa approval rating ya Chakwera is below 50%. That’s disappointing for a man who had over 55%… Read more »
then was the only renowned broadcasting corporation. nthawi ya lockdown our kids could have at least benefited much from the school programmes. ndipo kunali anthu oti odziwika bwino ndi ukadaulo othandizila. bwanji a lucious Chikuni. Sam nkhono akati ana inu iwe kumaona ngati ali nkalasi mommo. a benson tembo oti akanamenyerera ufulu oti zinthu ziziyenda mokomera a Mw .kunali gulu ndipo mizwanya. othyakula ma program .otiso zizungu kalankhulidwe kumanva zolongosoka. nde pa dzanapo ena kungolowesapo kuti tizionapo madazi ao zimimba zao ma step ao opotoka potoka magwelu ao kutukwana kwao ndalama zolipila kukhala from kholo la mwana akumumana u human… Read more »
Hon Kazako, MBC has come from political alignment since inception. During Kamuzu era, it was all about Ngwazi this Ngwazi that..came Muluzi, Bingu, JB, APM to Chakwera. Best was to come up with editorial policy change, train the staff, monitor and enforce it. Kunena pakamwa sizithandiza since it is the same Ministers amakhala ndi ma journalist awo amene amachita kuwatenga to cover them.
The Minister should not intimidate the people at MBC.He just have to assure them of their job security and give the people relevant training. The house has been serving the political powers that govern. He should not therefore talk of removing people as if he himself has never experienced the political pressure that is there at MBC. He just have to assure the staff of their safety and let the journos do their job period!!! Osaopseza anthu , Mr Kadzako.