KB revered coach Billy Phambala dies

Kamuzu Barracks (KB) FC coach Billy Phambala who guided the club to win the first elite league title died on Thursday in Lilongwe after a long illness.

Phambala, a former football player at Red Lions also helped KB to win Carlsberg Cup in 2013 before winning the Fisd Challenge Cup in 2017.

According to KB general secretary Prince Mijiga, coach Phambala has left a glittering record at the club.

“We will remember our head coach as a great leader who possessed excellent technical know-how of the game and good people management,” said Mijiga said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

He said leading KB to TNM Super League championship in 2016/17 season is “ a feat that remains unparalled to date wing t the difficult circumstance then.”

The statement added: “ KB still carries the honour of being the only military team to have won the league, a feat that Phambala contributed to.”

Mijiga said KB will “eternally remain thankful to Billy Phambala’s mentoring skills, warm and tolerant personality and the dedication to duty.”

Phambala, 48, hailed from Chibwana Village, Traditional Authority Mlonyeni in Mchinji District.

He is survived by a wife and five children.

