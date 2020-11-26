KCH get medical tools boost by Lilongwe Rotary Club

In a bid to alleviate some problems facing the health sector in the country, Lilongwe Rotary club in conjunction with UK-based, York Rotary club has made a donation of various medical tools at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the donation at Kamuzu central hospital on Wednesday Lilongwe Rotary Club President William Matambo said the decision to make a donation was necessitated by the need to supporting the ministry of health and population’s efforts in addressing gaps in the public health sector.

Matambo said worthy over K5 million the donated tools are 2 BiPAP machines, 15 Purse Oximeters, 30 pieces of hospital medical safety Goggles and 3000 face masks

He said they targeted Kamuzu Central hospital considering that it is a main referral hospital that helps a lot of people from different places.

“We came here to donate Medical equipment as one way of appreciating the role that this hospital plays considering that it is the biggest referral hospital in the country, and we know they need a lot of resources to do their work.

“We also found it befitting to come here as the battle against corona virus continues and we believe that the equipment will help people with various conditions,” he said

Receiving the donation, KCH administrator Chiyanjano Kazombo expressed gratitude for the kind gesture saying being a main referral hospital they really need more equipment for them to perform very well.

Kazombo said all the donated equipment are very important to their work and that the BiPAP Machines will help many people with difficulties in breathing.

However, Kazombo appealed to well-wishers to emulate what Lilongwe Rotary Club has done saying the catchment area of the hospital is too wide and at times they are always under pressure with inadequate medical equipment.

