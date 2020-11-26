Malawi registers another defilement case, 5-month-old girl is victim: MHRC decries rising sex offences

November 26, 2020 Osman Faiti- Nyasa Times 4 Comments

As Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) had bemoaned the rising cases of rape ad defilement in the country, Police in Zomba have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly defiling a five-month-old baby girl.

Patrick Semphere(R) Chairperson for Malawi Human Rights Commission says violence against women and girls remains one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations

Police have identified the suspect defiler as Muderanji Kanjila.

They say he allegedly committed the offence last Saturday evening.

The district’s police spokesperson Patricia Sipiliano say Kanjila is neighbour with the baby’s parents.

Sipiliano says on the material day, he took the baby to his house so that he could chat with her and brought her back crying after an hour.

The baby’s mother discovered blood on her clothes and bruises in her private part as she was changing her, says the statement.

A medical report from Zomba Central Hospital proved that the baby had been defiled, according to the police.

MHRC has since issued a statement signed by its chairperson Reverend Patrick Semphere indicating that between 2018 and 2020, rape cases rose by 42 percent while defilement cases increased by 34 percent.

“Violence against women and girls remains one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today. Unfortunately, it is often unreported due to the stigma and shame surrounding it, and the impunity enjoyed by many of its perpetrators,” reads the statement in part.

The MHRC statement was issued as part of the commemoration of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The commission said it is everyone’s responsibility  to speak out and take action against GBV “with the aim of having  a GBV-free Malawi.”

According to the statement, 157 cases of rape were reported from January to October 20118, 168 cases were reported from January to October 2019 with 233 cases reported from January to October 2020.

On the other hand, 1293 girls were defiled between January and October 2018, 1440 in the same period in 2019 while 1738  girls were defiled between January and October 2020.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zakeyo
Zakeyo
2 hours ago

Udf govt -lots of women lost their breasts

DPP&PP – lots of albinos at risk

MCP & UTM – lots of defilement

Malawians what is happening????????????????

Last edited 2 hours ago by Zakeyo
0
Reply
Kambewa ngozo
Kambewa ngozo
2 hours ago

Foseki
I would suggest that first parade him so that the whole world should see him. He be arrested and must walk bare foot in prisoners uniform. Sent to prison and castrated. Life imprison.
Arrest also the witch doctor who told him to do the wicked act and get rich.
Lastly parents let us look after our children 24hours

0
Reply
Bambo wa mwana
Bambo wa mwana
3 hours ago

Mpakana khanda la myezi 5, ufiti??? kapene Chamba??

0
Reply
Khekhi
Khekhi
3 hours ago

This is pathetic!!! Such a monster!!

Also parents let’s be very very careful who we trust our kids with…we can never be too sure

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Three win pick-ups in Illovo promotion ‘Iponyereni kwakuya’

Three Illovo wholesalers are now proud owners of brand new Nissan NP200 pick-ups after emerging as lucky winners in the...

Close