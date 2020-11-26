Malawi registers another defilement case, 5-month-old girl is victim: MHRC decries rising sex offences

As Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) had bemoaned the rising cases of rape ad defilement in the country, Police in Zomba have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly defiling a five-month-old baby girl.

Police have identified the suspect defiler as Muderanji Kanjila.

They say he allegedly committed the offence last Saturday evening.

The district’s police spokesperson Patricia Sipiliano say Kanjila is neighbour with the baby’s parents.

Sipiliano says on the material day, he took the baby to his house so that he could chat with her and brought her back crying after an hour.

The baby’s mother discovered blood on her clothes and bruises in her private part as she was changing her, says the statement.

A medical report from Zomba Central Hospital proved that the baby had been defiled, according to the police.

MHRC has since issued a statement signed by its chairperson Reverend Patrick Semphere indicating that between 2018 and 2020, rape cases rose by 42 percent while defilement cases increased by 34 percent.

“Violence against women and girls remains one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today. Unfortunately, it is often unreported due to the stigma and shame surrounding it, and the impunity enjoyed by many of its perpetrators,” reads the statement in part.

The MHRC statement was issued as part of the commemoration of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The commission said it is everyone’s responsibility to speak out and take action against GBV “with the aim of having a GBV-free Malawi.”

According to the statement, 157 cases of rape were reported from January to October 20118, 168 cases were reported from January to October 2019 with 233 cases reported from January to October 2020.

On the other hand, 1293 girls were defiled between January and October 2018, 1440 in the same period in 2019 while 1738 girls were defiled between January and October 2020.

