Three win pick-ups in Illovo promotion ‘Iponyereni kwakuya’

Three Illovo wholesalers are now proud owners of brand new Nissan NP200 pick-ups after emerging as lucky winners in the on-going ‘Iponyereni kwakuya ndi Illovo’ promotion.

During the first grand prize draw on Monday, three lucky winners namely Dorothy Dickson of Nalifase Shop in Balaka, Henry Moyo of Mbamoyo Traders in Kasungu and Kondwani Mkonongo of Shileke Investments at Songwe in Karonga became the first three wholesalers to win the brand new vehicles each.

Speaking during the draw, Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director Lekani Katandula said the promotion aims at exciting their customers and consumers during this lean season when agricultural activities take over.

“This is why we are giving out prizes to support them throughout this period. I would like to emphasis to those who may not have participated or have participated but have not yet been lucky, to say that the promotion is still on-going. There are 5 more weeks to go and we have 3 more brand new Nissan NP200 pickups, 132 more bicycles, 216 more bags of fertilizer and various branded items left up for grabs. Therefore it’s not too late to participate,” said Katandula.

He said so far since launching the promotion on 9th October 2020, they have, through weekly draws, in store activations and mystery shopper activations managed to give away a number of exciting prizes which include 84 Bicycles, 144 Bags of fertilizer as well as 1,093 Lucky winners walking away with various branded items.

The promotion which started in October and is expected to finish in December 2020, has been categorized in four namely stockists, grocers and table tops, mystery shopper activation and supermarket promotion.

Another grand prize draw is expected to be conducted in December where three more lucky winners will win three more brand new Nissan NP200 pick-ups.

The whole promotion is valued at K100 million.

