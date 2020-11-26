Police net 6 for importing Zambia charcoal using Livingstonia Synod vehicle

Malawi Police Service  in Mzimba have arrested six Malawians for allegedly importing charcoal from Zambia without government authorisation.


CCAP Synod of Livingstonia vehicle carrying the Zambian charcoal

Police say the six, who are on full remand, allegedly imported 135 bags of charcoal from Zambia into Malawi.

They allegedly used a  CCAP Synod of Livingstonia vehicle registration number MZ 47.

Desk officer for forest crimes at Mzimba Police detective Steven Simwera has identified five women as Cecelia Gama aged 28, Esher Khoza aged 27, Jessie Nyirenda aged 34, Judith Hara aged 27, Helen Chirwa aged 22 and a driver Frank Gondwe aged 29.

The five women have been charged with the offence of possession and importation of forest produce  while the driver will answer a charge of trafficking forest produce into the country.

