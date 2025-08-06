Kelfoods company unveils new dog food products called ‘Protodogs’

A Blantyre based company, Kelfoods has introduced a new dog food products called Protodogs, a new type of food that is specifically produced for dogs.

The product which is locally made from maize, rice, salt among others is a nutritious food that contains a lot of proteins.

speaking during the unveiling ceremony held at the company’s head offices in Bangwe, Blantyre, Chief Executive Officer for the Kelfoods Company, Soti Micheal said that they have come up with this product after noticing that a lot of dogs lacks proper nutritious food in the country.

“It is not good for dogs to food from the bins as it most of the times contain metal, sanitary and causes health challenges. Through this product we are confident that there will be a great improvement of health,” Micheal explains.

He further assured Malawians that they have a huge stock and that it is available in the proto shops in Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu and in the meantime, it will also be available in other retail shops.

Kelfoods is a company that have products such as proto feeds, Donnas eggs among others.

