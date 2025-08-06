Mzuni’s Dr. Wellman Kondowe Named Among Africa’s Top 100 Education Icons!

In a moment of great pride for Malawi and Mzuzu University (Mzuni), Dr. Wellman Kondowe has been named one of the 100 Most Impactful Educational Personalities in Africa for 2025 by the prestigious Africa Education Summit.

This high-profile recognition follows a rigorous selection process that evaluated hundreds of educators and thought-leaders across the continent. Dr. Kondowe stood out for his unwavering dedication, trailblazing innovations, and lasting contributions to education — qualities that have cemented his status as a transformative force in Africa’s academic landscape.

The Africa Education Summit, widely regarded as the continent’s premier education platform, brings together over 1,000 influential stakeholders — including policymakers, scholars, innovators, and institutional leaders — to reimagine and shape the future of African education.

Dr. Kondowe, along with the other honourees, will be officially awarded at the 4th Africa Education Summit scheduled for March 19–21, 2026, at the University of Professional Studies in Accra, Ghana.

Congratulations, Dr. Kondowe — a true Malawian beacon of excellence in education!

