Mukhito Vows to Turn Lilongwe City Centre into a Beacon of Development

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Shadow MP for Lilongwe City Centre, Peter Mukhito, has vowed to breathe new life into the constituency and turn it into a shining example of development if elected.

Mukhito, who also serves as the party’s Secretary General, said the area has suffered years of neglect and stagnation—something he is determined to change.

“Lilongwe City Centre has been left behind for far too long. My mission is to bring real, lasting development that improves everyday lives,” said Mukhito during a campaign stop.

With a bold vision for transformation, Mukhito pledged to launch impactful initiatives targeting youth and women empowerment through business and entrepreneurship support, helping residents become economically self-reliant.

He urged voters to rally behind him in the upcoming elections, promising that their vote would usher in a new era of growth, opportunity, and progress for Lilongwe City Centre.

