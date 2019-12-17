Kelly Kay to headline Adlib Executive Lodge Xmas dinner on Boxing Day 

As one way of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, Adlib Executive Lodge is scheduled to host a Christmas dinner on 26 December – the Boxing Day – that also aims at bringing together families to have fun.

The event will take place at Area 9 opposite Portuguese Club in the capital Lilongwe where musicians Kelly Kay and Shammah Vocals are on the menu to perform.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Adlib manager Sellah Mhango said they would want to see different families dining together while sharing some life experiences and on the other hand enjoying soothing music.

Mhango said they have also organized the event to provide a platform for 2019 newly wed couples to enjoy the first ever Christmas celebration together as one.

“We regard this as a family gathering as well,we need newly wed couples to also come and enjoy soothing music while enjoying the best food from Adlib,” she said

The show is scheduled to start at 7 o’clock in the evening and in between before the dinner at 9 o’clock there will be Fashion show.

Both the show and the dinner will attract an entry fee of K20,000 perhead and K35,000 couples.The tickets are currently selling in various places including Adlib offices in area 9 and Golden peacock.

In a separate interview, Kelly Kay said the night of 26 December will be one to remember as he is prepared enough to give the best perfomance and currently he is emersed in intensive rehearsals.

