Ken Msonda’s Political Circus: A Grand Flop in Rumphi East

Ladies and gentlemen, gather around for the biggest political magic show of the year! Presenting none other than the legendary political nomad himself—Ken “Mr. Everywhere” Msonda—who has just pulled off his greatest trick yet: disappearing from the ballot with only eight votes to his name!

Yes, you heard it right! While Alfred Nyasulu walked away with a staggering 509 votes and Otton Thindwa pocketed 285, our dear Msonda was left clutching his grand total of… eight. Perhaps he should have just voted for himself seven more times to make it double digits!

Msonda, a man who has switched parties more times than a chameleon changes colors, had been singing praises about the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), calling it a “well-organized party for the people.” But it seems “the people” had other plans—like organizing his grand exit from politics.

This is the same Msonda who, not too long ago, was a proud executive member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). That is, until they showed him the door. Then he found himself in the People’s Party (PP), before jumping ship yet again to MCP. And now? Well, let’s just say Msonda’s political career is looking more unstable than a bicycle with square wheels.

Despite his self-proclaimed status as a political “Think Tank,” it appears the only thing he was thinking about was how to lose in the most humiliating fashion. If Msonda were a football team, his scoreline would be 8 – 509—a thrashing that even schoolboy teams would find embarrassing!

And so, as the dust settles in Rumphi East, one thing is clear: The people have spoken, and what they’ve said is “Not today, Msonda. Not ever.”

