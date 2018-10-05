Kezzie Msukwa elected as world chess federation member of Constitutional Committee

Former Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) president Kezzie Msukwa, who was elected as general secretary for African Chess Confederation (ACC) on Wednesday, October 3, has also been appointed as member for the Constitutional Committee of the world chess governing body, FIDE.

Msukwa, who is also the president for Southern African regional chess body, the Zone 4.3 — managing 14 chess federations — was elected ACC general elections during polls held at the world chess governing body’s elective Congress that took place on the sidelines of the 43rd World Chess Olympiad that took place in the Eastern European city of Batumi in Georgia.

At the same Congress, the FIDE delegates elected former Russian deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich as FIDE president and during the new executive committee meeting they voted for members to various committees where Msukwa was seen suited for the Constitutional Committee.

“It’s a great honour to me and to my country, Malawi that I could be voted in ahead of other members from other continents with powerful chess history,” Msukwa said from Batumi.

The objectives the Constitutional Commission are to review any statutes changes and to ensure that statutes changes occur in conformity with the procedural rules mentioned in the statutes. It is also to ensure that the legality of FIDE statutes is fully respected.

The Constitutional Commission consist of 5 members with, if possible, experience in the field of constitutional law and they are nominated by FIDE president, a continental federarion president or by a national federation.

Msukwa was Chessam president for 14 years until August this year when Susan Namangale took over and he won the ACC post on the ticket of Zambian Lewis Ncube, who by virtue of retaining his post as ACC president meant Msukwa also won the post he contested for as general secretary.

Ncube floored West African financial magnet, Essoh Essis of Cote d’Ivoire by 23 votes to 21. Ncube once served as FIDE deputy president.

Msukwa has now joined Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu as the country’s pride in international sports administration after Nyamilandu was elected as FIFA Council African Anglophone member during an elective congress held on Sunday in Egypt.

The new FIDE president Dvorkovich beat his rival Georgios Makropoulos from Greece by an overwhelming 103 votes against 78. Makropoulos, who had been FIDE vice-president since 1982, had been acting as FIDE president after Kirsan Ilyumzinov was kicked out by a presidential board, accusing him of being unethical in his dealings.

