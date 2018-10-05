Teachers Union of Malawi issues fresh strike threats

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has issued a fresh sit in threat, warning all teachers in public schools will picket if government fails to pay salary arrears to some teachers by October 31.

TUM president Willie Malimba says the teachers now feel duped that the government is not living up to its promise of paying salary arrears to some teachers which accrued over the years.

“If the teachers fail to get their salary arrears by October 1, there will be a strike across the country,” he says.

Malimba called on the government to live up to its word to avert the nationwide strike which was postponed a two months ago after promises that the money would be paid.

But ministry of Education principal secretary Justin Saidi said the money is ready for the exercise only that there is need for vetting of the names.

“As a matter of process, arrears are paid only after the names go through the office of the auditor general. There are some teachers who were paid already but had applied again so the auditor general is working on this,” said Saidi.

This is the third time in a year that a TUM organized strike has been called as in the previous two, the strikes had been called off after discussions between government officials and TUM.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :