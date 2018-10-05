Malawi songbird Sangie signs pact with UNICEF for children championship

The Lilongwe based dancehall reggae songbird, Sangie has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of children championship with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in a mission to address problems which children face in the country.

Speaking on Friday during the signing ceremony at Chatuwa Primary School in area 18 Lilongwe, UNICEF Country Representative, Johannes Wedenig said their organization decided to sign Sangie as a champion for children as she is one the talented youth in the country.

“As UNICEF we thought it wise to sign a MoU of children championship with Sangie as she is one of the most talented youth in Malawi which her fellow youth can look up to and freely raise their concerns,” said Wedenig.

He added that, it is the mission of UNICEF to make sure that youth particularly children are living in a better and safe environment in the country and he says the signing of Sangie as a champion for children, is one way of empowering youth mainly children to voice out their concerns.

Wedenig is confident that, Sangie is the best youth who will build a strong relationship with children by hearing their concerns and help addressing them through UNICEF.

“Saingie preaches the message of love and youth empowerment in her songs we believe that she can interact well with youth particularly children and help addressing their challenges,” said Wedenig.

In her remarks, Sangie said as champion for children she will work as a bridge by transmitting the challenges which children are facing to the authorities so that should be addressed.

“As champion for children my duty is to take the concerns of the children and pass them to the right people to be addressed,” said Sangie.

Sangie also said that she will focus in tackling the issues of gender based violence in schools by making sure that children are free from gender based violence.

