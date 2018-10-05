MCP officials mum over messy Kasungu East primaries

Main opposition, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials are mum over botched Kasungu East constituency primary polls after two candidates were declared winners this week.

Incumbent MP Madalitso Kazombo and his nearest contender Golden Chizimba Mphonongo were declared winners after the primary election as confusion ensued on two people from the MCP who said they were presiding officers.

The two presiding officers had two different results, one which declared Kazombo as winner and anther declared Mphonongo as the winner of the MCP primary polls.

Central region chairman for the party Patrick Chilondola said the results have been put on hold as the party investigates the matter.

“We have put the results on hold as our team is investigating the matter. After we establish the winner, the publicity secretary will make the announcement,” said Chilondola.

MCP primary polls in the centre have been marred with violence in some parts of the region and chaotic in other areas because of the party’s lack of capacity to handle such high demand polls and corrupt MCP officials who favour some candidates against others.

Chilondola however could not say when the results would be announced.

