Malawi earmarks K190m for Green Belt compensation

Malawi government has earmarked K190 million for compensation for 4 000 people who are to be evicted in their areas in Salima for Green Belt Authority projects.

Green Belt Authority spokesperson Maganizo Mazeze has said the people will have to be reallocated to other areas to give way for the projects which include the new sugar factory.

“The government has set aside K190 million this year for the compensation. At least 39 villages will have to be reallocated,” he said.

The reallocation process has caused an uproar as some are refusing to leave, saying the compensation money is not enough whilst others say they will only move until all the money is paid out.

Mazeze said there was a problem with people who encroached former Press Agriculture land yet they were still pressing for compensation if they were to leave the land.

He said the government has decided to pay them off so as not to delay the projects which are expected to create more jobs and improve the economy.

Mazeze said the relocation process started in 2016.

