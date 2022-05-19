Kids MBA programme launched in Malawi

Kings Foundation Secondary School in partnership with a UK-based Belmont Mill Hill High School have introduced Kids MBA programme to train students to think business while they are still young.

Belmont School is fully sponsoring the programme targeting children aged between 11 and 13.

The Director of Administration in the Ministry of Education, James Manyetera, launched the programme at a ceremony that took place in Ntcheu on Wednesday.

Manyetera said the programme compliments government’s vision of job creation.

“This initiative will prepare learners for self-employment and business management in future,” he said.

Manyetera believed that entrepreneurs are people who create jobs and find solutions to society’s most pressing problems.

He added, “As such, entrepreneurship and business skills should be offered to every child from the start of secondary school.”

Manyetera said government will consider including entrepreneurship and business skills in the curriculum which will be under review soon.

Kings Foundation secondary school headmaster, Andrew Chasweka, described the programme as the first of its kind in Malawi to offer MBA to the young ones.

“We have designed it in the way that it should not interfere with the school curriculum,” he said.

Chasweka said the learners meet as a club to learn the skills.

MBA Country Manager Harlod Banda said the programme is a global initiative to teach entrepreneurship and business skills to young people.

“This will introduce them to world opportunities later in their lives,” he said.

Banda said the programme is also implemented in African countries like Kenya, Zambia, Uganda and Malawi.

