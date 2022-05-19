Malawi Govt hand over railway construction project

Malawi Government has handed over the construction of the K69 billion Marka-Bangula Railway line project to contractor, China Railway Bureau Group 20 fondly known as CR20.

The ceremony took place at the Malawi Mozambique border at Marka in Nsanje where Principal Secretary for Ministry of Transport and Public Works Hastings Chiudzu, asked the contractor to finish the project within the 18 months time frame.

The 72 kilometre railway construction project, will/now start with feasibility study and is expected to end in 18 months.

Chiudzu said Malawians have waited for too long, and its time for the people of Nsanje to benefit from the project. He said there is no doubt, China railway 20, the contractor, will do a good job.

Chief project manager for CR20, Xiony Zongshu said they are ready to deliver, and Malawians should expect quality and international standard railway line and depots in between.

DC for Nsanje Dr Medson Matchaya said the people of Nsanje are the first beneficiaries of the project, as more people will get employment

Mozambique has already constructed its part from Marka to the port of Beira, and Malawi after the completion of its line from Marka to Mchinji, later, will ensure smooth link of transporting goods among countries in the Sadc region and beyond.