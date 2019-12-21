Kim of Diamonds revels in Malawi female artist of the year award

Lilongwe-based singer and songwriter, Kim of Diamonds says being awarded as best female urban music artist in 2019 will motivate her to work even harder in her music.

Kim was voted Artist of the Year (female) during the 2019 Urban Music People (UMP) awards.

The artist said winning the award is recognition of the hard work spirit she has put into her music over the past four years, and hopes to repay the faith of her fans and the voters with more projects.

“This is my first music award and it feels amazing. I have been working really hard the past four years trying to perfect my craft and finally to be recognised as the best female artist of the year means a lot to me,” Kim said.

Kim, who released a solo album Kim of Diamonds in 2018, assured her fans she would not sit on her laurels but plans to put out more music and performances for her fans as a way of showing gratitude for the award.

“I am very happy to receive this award but I won’t let it distract me. I will keep on releasing music. I already have singles lined up for this December (2019) and for next year. There will be more music, more videos and more performances to continue connecting with my fans,” Kim said.

Kim also advised other aspiring artists to work hard in every aspect of their art and express themselves fully without being discouraged by other people’s perceptions.

Others who walked away with awards during the event include Che Wikise, who was voted as Artist of the Year (Male) and his song Chikamuphulikile which was voted as Song of the Year, while Patience Namadingo walked home with the Music Video of the Year Award with his song Ng’wi ng’wi.

Best Duo/group award went to Lilongwe-based XVI and DJ Sley went home with Producer of the Year Award.

Three honourary awards were presented to three individuals for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields. Music promoter Jai Banda got the Living Legend Award.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :