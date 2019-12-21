Malawians urged to shun ‘briefcase agents’ to avoid human labour trafficking

Malawians have been urged to desist dealing with unscrupulous travel and job agents to avoid human labour trafficking.

The call comes following the opening of E-Dreams offices at Damron Office Complex in area 47, sector 4 in Lilongwe.

E-Dreams is a registered hub for travellers, students and job seekers.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, E-Dreams Managing Director Joseph Mphande said the firm aims at ending the rising cases of human trafficking in Africa, specifically Malawi.

“We have noticed that most innocent people fall victims because they deal with briefcase agents who cannot be traced. E-Dreams is legit a leader in travel, study and securing jobs abroad.

“We help with visa processing, tour packages, holiday packages, international scholarships as well as securing well paid jobs abroad,” he said.

He further disclosed that the firm has helped over 200 Malawians in securing jobs and academic opportunities.

“We are legit and transparent in our business. For instance, a cohort of 20 people is on 26 December leaving for Israel,” he said.

Mphande then pointed out Canada-based Frank Kuseni, USA based Fordwell Kandayi, Chancy Kalima, Israel based Hamzel Matenje, Victor Mphande and Memory Thole as some of the clients living their dreams abroad.

In a telephone interview, Frank Kuseni recommended E-Dreams as one of the professionals in Malawi.

“I traveled and arrived in Canada safely. I now have a good job and I can’t complain,” Kuseni said.

