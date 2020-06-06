King Chambiecco hosts live show amidst Covid-19

Reggae dancehall icon King Chambiecco of “Kawiri Katatu” fame last Saturday hosted “Zam’bongo” album prelaunch at Classic Spot in Kasungu.

The pre-launch comes at a time when government has put in place coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic preventative measures including social distancing restrictions and hygiene.

“We had people washing their hands regularly. I saw alot taking part although others didn’t. Its normal. Some people simply don’t follow rules and regulations,” he observed.

Attracting a mammoth crowd, the show featured performances by K Banton, Ryffle Dynamic, Magga mw, Merthix and many more.

“People were excited and they came in great numbers. That made me realize how people have greatly missed events and are glad that shows are back.

“Its also been hard for us as artists on our daily lives because we make and earn a living through shows. We had to go with our daily lives as usual and pay taxes when we were not making any money,” he bemoaned.

Commenting on the album, he said, “The album is all done and it’s titled Zam’bongo the Album #Z_T_A which we are replaning for the official release date since its release was compromised by the Covid-19 outbreak.”

The album has 12 songs with 2 bonus tracks.

Some of the songs in the album include “Oh No No No”, “Peace and love”, “Umandifika M’moyo”, “Theng’eneng’e” (20_longtime), “Mkazi wa Mpwede”, “Police Gwira mbala” and many others.

