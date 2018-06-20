King Lestie of Lesotho to visit ’in-law’ JZU Tembo

King Lestie of Lesotho is expected to visit retired veteran politician John Tembo in Lilongwe.

Tembo has confirmed that the visiting king would be paying him a courtesy call at his residence.

“I spent much time in Lesotho (where he did his education and taught in secondary schools) and I know the king very well,” said Tembo.

Tembo married in Lesotho and his deceased with Ruth wa reported to be the relation to the King and therefore he is regarded as an inlaw.

The veteran politician, who retired from active politics after the 2014 polls has not been seen in public since his retirement although he had seldomly commented on political problems in his old party, the Malawi Congress Party.

Asked how he spends his time, Tembo said he most of the times glued to his television set for news.

He said he is now watching the World Cup football tournment in Russia and said he is disappointed that African teams are off on a bad start except for Senegal which beat Poland on Tuesday 2-1.

Tembo joined politics in 1966 and became Kamuzu’s confidante and strongman.

