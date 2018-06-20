North has no leadership vacuum, I am the leader, Mwenifumbo tells Malawi parliament

June 20, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Maverick Karonga central MP Frank Mwenifumbo has leaped forward to assure people in the north there is no leadership vacuum in the region, saying he is their rightful leader.

Mwenifumbo: Aford will reclaim its lost glory in the stronghold Northern region

Speaking in parliament, Mwenifumbo, who heads the active faction of Alliance for Democracy (Aford) said he would continue to be the rightful leader of Aford, the northern region and the whole country.

“I attend parliament, I speak for my people, I am the rightful leader of Aford,” said Mwenifumbo.

Mulanje Bale MP Victor Musowa said the the federal system of government cannot work efficiently and effectively in the northern region because, he claimed the political leadership there is divided.

But Mwenifumbo said he was the consistent leader of Aford therefore the issue of leadership problems in the party or the north does not arise.

Mwenifumbo said he has managed to make Aford national party which he said is an example of unique leadership.

