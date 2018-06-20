New Malawian movie‘the moon and the lake of stars’ gets positive feedback : Launch in August

There are some movies in life that, perhaps due to when you watch them, leave an everlasting impact ,this is because of its presentation and of creativity. ‘The Moon and The Lake of Stars’, a Malawian documentary 29-minute film, produced by Lawrence Luhanga, that tells the story of Lake Malawi and cichlid fish species, their ecology and the danger they face from over-exploitation, habitat degradation and possible extinction.

The film is scheduled to be launched on 3 August at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe and the event will be characterized by speeches, a panel discussion, screening of the movie and a network session.

The film takes viewers into a world of aerial and underwater footage showing the beauty that lies in Lake Malawi and its surrounding territories.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Director cum producer, Lawrence Luhanga said the film is aimed at promoting Malawi’s wildlife and raise awareness on the challenges the sector is facing.

Luhanga Said they have worked tirelessly to make sure they produce high standard film that can compete on international level.

“I’m looking forward to 3 August, I am excited. We took our time creating this film and we want to share with the world. We believe the movie has come at the right time when concerns on the lack of conserving nature are now being raised by different stakeholders.”

He said the film is also raising awareness on how to preserve the environment.

“Lake Malawi has the Cichlids fish species which are very unique, but are facing danger due to over-exploitation, degradation and climate change. This is putting them at the edge of extinction. Hence, our story is aimed to instill the message that calls for action on the preservation and protection of nature.”t.

Director for National Parks and Wildlife Services, Brighton Kumchedwa, said about the documentary: “The film is a great piece. Very educative, and I encourage all people to see it. It depicts one of the most precise efforts in capturing and telling the Malawian story.”

Alfredo Reis Deus, an international photographer famous for documenting cichlids in Lake Tanganyika, has also added weight to Kumchedwa’s remarks saying the film is awesome.

“I loved both the aerial and underwater footage and the script. I wish the film can reach as many viewers as possible as to have a positive impact in the future of Lake Malawi.”

The Moon and The Lake of Stars has been sent to over 50 international film festivals on all continents and as of now, it has been selected to show at the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival in October in New York, USA

