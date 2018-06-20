Nchalo United out to return to winning ways

Nchalo United are out to bag a win as they are at home to Azam Tigers in the TNM Super League on Sunday afternoon at the Kalulu Stadium. Kick-off is at 2:30pm.

The Sugarcane grower’s side are fresh from their miserable performances in the past two, and heading to this clash, their mission is to find a win and ensure they evade the relegation battle they find themselves facing.

Under assistant coach MacDonald Yobe, United will hope to find their first win after going five league matches without a victory.

As they sit at number 14 on the log table with 7 points means the newcomers must go all out to bag victory against the Kau-Kau boys.

Looking at their recent matches in the league, Nchalo United lost vital points in their goalless draws and defeats.

For Azam Tigers, they are not doing well in the league as they lost their previous match as well 1-0 to Silver Strikers.

Occupying the seventh spot with 13 points on the log standings means they will be chasing a win at all costs to dislodge Blue Eagles on sixth position.

Azam Tigers technical director, Robin Alufandika said they are set to upset the tables against Nchalo, but was quick to warn his troops to avoid complacency.

“We need a win at all cost against Nchalo. It will not be an easy task but we will try our best to collect maximum points,” said Alufandika.

Nchalo United assistant coach, Mac Donald Yobe said they cannot afford another defeat or draw this weekend.

“We need to evade the relegation zone, and it is only if we win against Tigers. They are a good side but we will put much effort to win this game.

TNM SUPER LEAGUE 2018 FIXTURES

Week 11

DAY 25

Saturday 23rd June, 2018

Dwangwa United versus Nyasa Big Bullets @ Chitowe 14:30hrs

Civil Sporting versus Red Lions @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs

Kamuzu Barracks versus Be Forward Wanderers @ Kasungu Stadium 14:30hrs

Mzuni F.C versus Silver Strikers @ Karonga Stadium 14:30hrs

DAY 26

Sunday 24th June, 2018

Nchalo United versus Tigers F.C @ Kalulu Stadium 14:30hrs

T.N Stars versus Mafco F.C @ Kasungu Stadium 14:30hrs

Karonga United versus Silver Strikers @ Karonga Stadium 14:30hrs

Blue Eagles versus Be Forward Wanderers @ Nankhaka 14:30hrs

Masters Security versus Moyale @ Dedza Stadium 14:30hrs

