Mulanje police officer killed in road accident

A police officer based at Chisitu Police Unit in Mulanje district has died after being involved in a road accident, Police Public Relations Officer in the district, Gresham Ngwira has confirmed the development.

Ngwira said the officer, Marko Katete was riding a motor cycle from Chitakale Trading Centre to Chisitu along the Mulanje – Luchenza Road when hit a pedal cyclist carrying a pillion passenger at Nkhonya.

He said following the impact, the deceased sustained a fractured right leg and head injuries while the unidentified pedal cyclist and the passenger escaped with minor injuries and were treated as out-patients at Mulanje District Hospital while Katete died while receiving treatment.

“We have lost one of our officers in an accident. He died while receiving treatment at Mulanje District Hospital following head injuries and a fractured leg he sustained,” Ngwira added.

Katete, 45, came from Chunda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba.

In a related development, a two year-old child has also died following an accident involving a motor vehicle, Toyota Dyna registration number BQ 7284 at STECCO along Mulanje – Muloza Road.

The driver who was over speeding hit a male pedal cyclist carrying a female pillion passenger going the same direction, according to Ngwira.

“Following the impact, a child strapped to the back of the passenger sustained a deep cut in the neck and was pronounced dead on arrival at Mulanje District Hospital while the mother sustained multiple bruises and some head injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital,” Ngwira said.

Meanwhile, the driver, 29 year-old Daniel Tembo of Bokosi Village in Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba has been arrested for causing death by reckless driving.

