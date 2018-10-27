Kings Foundation High School students clean up Bwaila Hospital

Students from Kings Foundation High School in Lilongwe took time off to do charity work by cleaning up the grounds and buildings of Bwaila Hospital on Friday as well as cheer expectant mothers in the maternity unit.

The students gave out assorted items such as sugar, drinks and soap to the mothers after the whole exercise.

Kings Foundation High School, which has two campuses in Lilongwe’s Area 25 and the other in Ntcheu, is one of Malawi’s premier private learning institutions contributing towards the excellence of education in the country.

The school’s Director Chimwemwe Guluka their decision to clean up and cheer the sich at the health centre was aimed at inculcating a culture of cleanliness and sharing amongst the students.

“We are an institution which upholds highest standards of moral uprightness, ensuring that our students are conscious of their surrounding and compassionate about the people around them,” Guluka said.

Form 3 student, Angel Chikata, commended Kings Foundation High School management for taking them to the hospital, saying she is developing passion for charity work as well as appreciate that cleanliness is good for healthy well being of everybody.

