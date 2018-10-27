Malawi volleyball identifies 6 to attend world para course in Mozambique

Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) has plans to introduce sitting volleyball (para volleyball) in all regional leagues of the country and to prepare for that it has identified six officials to attend world para volleyball course in Maputo, Mozambique from December 4-9.

According to VAM general secretary, Jairos Nkhoma, the ones identified for Level 1 refereeing course are Fredson Gonela from Central Region Volleyball League and Harry Kholowa from the South while for Level 1 coaching course are Emily Anita ‘Jah Lady’ Hara from the Centre, Chimwemwe Patricia Msowoya from the North and Ambilike Mwaungulu from the South.

Martin Hausi, who is the VAM vice-general secretary and is also the South’ GS, will attend Paravolley Level 1 classification course.

Nkhoma also said VAM treasurer general Florence Nthakomwa will also be in attendance as the Secretary of Zone VI Paravolley.

“These are fully funded courses, however, the participants are expected to use thier own money to travel to Maputo and will be refunded there upon production of supporting documents,” Nkhoma said.

“The participants are expected to introduce sitting volley in all leagues in Malawi once they are done with the training. The onus is upon them to make it happen through commitment.

“They will do this through trainings in all regions in sitting volleyball with support from VAM and the local participants will take it from there.”

He added that all southern Africa countries are expected to attend the course to be conducted by the World ParaVolley in conjunction with ParaVolley Africa.

The full set of courses and international tutors are: Laurent Torrecillas (the World Paravolley Sport Director) to handle sports administration; Dr. Mosaad Elaiuty and Luis Rodriguez for coaching; Erick Gaju in refereeing and Dr. Innocent Komakesh in classification.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :